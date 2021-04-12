Advertisement

Cooler than Normal, Several Shots of Rain

Heaviest rain is expected Friday, weekend looks mostly dry
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST
Weather Aware, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight and again tomorrow night, severe weather is unlikely but a few pockets of hail, quarter size being the max, are possible.

A cold front is pushing south of Texoma leaving us with cooler north breezes overnight. Unlike Friday’s front, there’s little rain expected with it, but some showers may develop late tonight as a weak upper wave passes.

Water vapor imagery shows an unstable west-to-east jet stream flow, a “messy” pattern, with several intervals with rain potential, but with limited low-level moisture we’ll have to wait until late week for a stronger upper trough and a higher chance of rain.

Futurecast for tonight through Wednesday shows pretty spotty rainfall, but it begins to pick up with the approach of an upper wave late Tuesday. Lows tonight will be cooler, in the lower 50s, tomorrow noticeably cooler with highs in the 70s.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 20% Showers/storms

Tuesday night: 60% Showers/storms

Wednesday: 20% Showers

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

Friday: 70% Rain/thunderstorms, heavy rainfall possible

Saturday:  20% Showers

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

