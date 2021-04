DICKSON, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Dickson Comets will have a new head football coach next season. Steve Day has stepped down after 5 years in charge of the program.

Day led the comets on a great run in 2018, taking them to the post season. He has taken a job on the Southmoore coaching staff, which brings him closer to family.

