Denison road-work will cause detours, city officials warn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison will be conducting some road-work downtown and have advised drivers to expect some detours.

Houston from Main to Crawford has been closed for construction. The construction is expected to last for several weeks.

Starting Monday, the area on Houston Street will be extended across Main Street to just past Depot Alley.

Woodward Street will remain open.

