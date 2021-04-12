Advertisement

Deputies: Former New Orleans dispatcher arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million accidentally placed in account

By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a former dispatcher has been arrested after she allegedly refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally placed in her bank account.

Kelyn Spadoni, 33, was fired by JPSO after she was booked with theft valued over $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

According to JPSO, Spadoni closed out a bank account with less than $100 in it. When the bank sent her a balance, a clerical error caused Charles Schwab to deposit $1.2 million into her account.

When the bank attempted to reclaim the money, their request was rejected because the money was not available.

It was later learned that Spadoni moved the money to another account and used some of it to purchase a new car and a house.

According to a lawsuit, Charles Schwab & Co. attempted to contact Spadoni several times but were unsuccessful.

So far, 75% of the money has been recovered.

Spadoni is currently being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
One dead, one injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash
Nathan Bassett (left) and Amber Campbell (right) were arrested by Denton police after a 30-mile...
Two arrested following pursuit, crash in Gainesville
Man hit, killed crossing Durant highway
Senators are being scrutinized for buying and selling stocks after a closed-door briefing on...
Daily average of new Oklahoma COVID-19 cases is rising
Another Chickasaw man who's in prison for murder will go to federal court due the McGirt...
Chickasaw man’s murder conviction overturned due to McGirt Supreme Court ruling

Latest News

Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
Police officers leave the scene after a shooting Monday, April 12, 2021 in Paris. A gunman has...
Paris police hunt for gunman who killed person near hospital
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major, shown on the right, will undergo...
Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site