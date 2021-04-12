Advertisement

Jury returns guilty verdict in 2017 Denison murder

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury returned a guilty verdict Monday afternoon in a murder trial that begin a week ago.

Jurors found Timothy Barnum, 49, guilty of murdering Robert Allen, 55, on Halloween night in 2017 at Allen’s Plumbing in Denison.

Barnum was in jail for violent charges at the time of his arrest the next month, which was the second arrest in the case.

A week before, police arrested 48-year-old Tyrone Summers.

District Attorney Brett Smith said Barnum had a relationship and child with Allen’s daughter.

“Barnum has several charges pending in relation to Robert Allen’s daughter,” Smith said in 2018. “She is a victim in several retaliation and assault family violence cases.”

He said the Allen family was trying to limit Barnum from seeing Allen’s daughter.

Allen left behind a wife and seven kids, four biological and three they took in and raised.

The trial now moves to the punishment phase with the jury. Barnum faces up to life in prison.

Smith said Sommers will be tried at a later date for conspiracy to commit murder.

This is a developing story. Watch News 12 tonight for updates.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
One dead, one injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash
Nathan Bassett (left) and Amber Campbell (right) were arrested by Denton police after a 30-mile...
Two arrested following pursuit, crash in Gainesville
Man hit, killed crossing Durant highway
Lake Fannin reopened to the public
Lake Fannin reopens to the public
Senators are being scrutinized for buying and selling stocks after a closed-door briefing on...
Daily average of new Oklahoma COVID-19 cases is rising

Latest News

Blake Shelton catches massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Blake Shelton reels in massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Charles Braiser was charged with possession.
Man arrested for drug possession, claimed someone was under the hood of his car
Crazy corner will undergo improvements for a week beginning Tuesday.
Sections of Crazy Corner in Ada closed for improvements
Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center (KXII)
Wilson N Jones Medical Center offering Johnson and Johnson vaccine