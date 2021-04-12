Jury returns guilty verdict in 2017 Denison murder

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury returned a guilty verdict Monday afternoon in a murder trial that begin a week ago.

Jurors found Timothy Barnum, 49, guilty of murdering Robert Allen, 55, on Halloween night in 2017 at Allen’s Plumbing in Denison.

Barnum was in jail for violent charges at the time of his arrest the next month, which was the second arrest in the case.

A week before, police arrested 48-year-old Tyrone Summers.

District Attorney Brett Smith said Barnum had a relationship and child with Allen’s daughter.

“Barnum has several charges pending in relation to Robert Allen’s daughter,” Smith said in 2018. “She is a victim in several retaliation and assault family violence cases.”

He said the Allen family was trying to limit Barnum from seeing Allen’s daughter.

Allen left behind a wife and seven kids, four biological and three they took in and raised.

The trial now moves to the punishment phase with the jury. Barnum faces up to life in prison.

Smith said Sommers will be tried at a later date for conspiracy to commit murder.

