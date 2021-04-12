Advertisement

Lake Fannin reopens to the public

Lake Fannin reopened to the public
Lake Fannin reopened to the public(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Lake Fannin has officially reopened to the public on Sunday after years of pushing to restore local control, and preserve the area’s long history.

The historic lake was built in the early 1900s, but was closed in 2013 due to a lack of funding. Former President Donald Trump signed a law in 2019 that restored local control over the land.

Renovation of the land began in 2019, shortly after the bill was signed into law.

Many outdoor activities can be enjoyed on the 225 acres including fishing, hiking and camping.

Visitors can also rent the lodge for events or stay in cabins on the property.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
One dead, one injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash
Nathan Bassett (left) and Amber Campbell (right) were arrested by Denton police after a 30-mile...
Two arrested following pursuit, crash in Gainesville
Man hit, killed crossing Durant highway
Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Wife charged with first degree murder in Ada pastor’s slaying
Another Chickasaw man who's in prison for murder will go to federal court due the McGirt...
Chickasaw man’s murder conviction overturned due to McGirt Supreme Court ruling

Latest News

A fire around noon left a family without a home and destroyed a business along Highway 77.
Multiple structure fires in Davis destroys home and business
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Rival gang shootout in Fort Worth leaves one dead, multiple injured
Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he...
Vigil held in Allen in remembrance of slain family
Senators are being scrutinized for buying and selling stocks after a closed-door briefing on...
Daily average of new Oklahoma COVID-19 cases is rising