Lake Fannin reopens to the public

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Lake Fannin has officially reopened to the public on Sunday after years of pushing to restore local control, and preserve the area’s long history.

The historic lake was built in the early 1900s, but was closed in 2013 due to a lack of funding. Former President Donald Trump signed a law in 2019 that restored local control over the land.

Renovation of the land began in 2019, shortly after the bill was signed into law.

Many outdoor activities can be enjoyed on the 225 acres including fishing, hiking and camping.

Visitors can also rent the lodge for events or stay in cabins on the property.

