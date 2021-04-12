Advertisement

Man arrested for drug possession, claimed someone was under the hood of his car

Charles Braiser was charged with possession.
Charles Braiser was charged with possession.(lamar county jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after Paris Police found him hallucinating about a person being under the hood of his vehicle.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 3400 block of North Main St. around 9:40 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found 38-year-old Charles Brasier in what appeared to be a hallucinogenic state, claiming that someone was in his vehicle.

After searching Braiser, officers located more than 4 grams of methamphetamine. They also found two pistols inside of the vehicle.

Braiser was charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 4 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
One dead, one injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash
Nathan Bassett (left) and Amber Campbell (right) were arrested by Denton police after a 30-mile...
Two arrested following pursuit, crash in Gainesville
Man hit, killed crossing Durant highway
Lake Fannin reopened to the public
Lake Fannin reopens to the public
Senators are being scrutinized for buying and selling stocks after a closed-door briefing on...
Daily average of new Oklahoma COVID-19 cases is rising

Latest News

Crazy corner will undergo improvements for a week beginning Tuesday.
Sections of Crazy Corner in Ada closed for improvements
Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center (KXII)
Wilson N Jones Medical Center offering Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Fire in Davis destroys business, house
Fire in Davis destroys business, house
Vequista Sharell Washington was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Paris woman charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon