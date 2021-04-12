Man arrested for drug possession, claimed someone was under the hood of his car

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after Paris Police found him hallucinating about a person being under the hood of his vehicle.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 3400 block of North Main St. around 9:40 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found 38-year-old Charles Brasier in what appeared to be a hallucinogenic state, claiming that someone was in his vehicle.

After searching Braiser, officers located more than 4 grams of methamphetamine. They also found two pistols inside of the vehicle.

Braiser was charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 4 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

