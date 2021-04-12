Man severely injured protecting baby in Caney wreck

CANEY, Okla. (KXII) - A man broke one of his legs and severely injured the other during a rollover wreck in Caney Sunday.

It happened at the intersection of Main Street and US-69. A man reached into the back seat of his truck to cover a baby, who was in a car seat, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The Caney Volunteer Fire Chief says he then veered off the left side of the road and overcorrected, causing the truck to roll.

The man underwent surgery last night. His condition is unknown, but the baby was not injured in the crash.

