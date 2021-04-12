Fires in Davis destroys business, house

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A fire on Sunday afternoon destroyed a business before spreading to a family’s home along US-77.

“I never thought you could lose everything so quickly,” said Charles Dodd, owner of Palettes Plus in Davis.

Dodd’s business makes and sells wooden pallets, and it was up and running for decades, but now it’s gone within a flash. He said he was outside when it happened.

“The building was really protected at the time then all of sudden it shifted again and it shifted several times during the whole ordeal,” said Dodd.

A Murray County deputy on scene said the first call came at 11:45 a.m.

Emergency Manager for Murray County Bryan McDaniel said Dodd’s shop is a total loss.

“It was a lot, it was a lot of material I’ve been gathering over the years. Some of it was still good, so it was a lot, some of this stuff. It’s just unbelievable,” said Dodd.

Davis, Sulphur and 13 other volunteer fire departments with nearly 50 first responders fought the flames for hours.

Eric Catman said he was with his family in Pauls Valley when it started, he said the plumes of smoke were visible miles away.

“It was a pretty thick cloud of smoke, I was driving with my family and I said ‘that’s not a normal fire, that’s more of a structural fire,” said Catman.

The fire eventually spread to a family’s home next door. McDaniel said the homeowners did not have insurance and their house is a total loss.

“I was beating on the door and I knew someone was in there, but I was beating and beating on the door but no ever one came,” said Dodd.

Dodd said the homeowner made it out.

No injuries were reported .

McDaniel said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.