Paris woman charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1800 block of Jackson Court on Sunday.
According to a press release provided by the Paris Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call around 3:40 p.m. to find a man with lacerations on his hands, arms and the back of his head.
Officers say that Vequista Sharell Washington threw glass pictures frames at the victim before hitting him with a vehicle. Washington was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
She is being held in the Lamar County Jail.
