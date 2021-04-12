Advertisement

Paris woman charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Vequista Sharell Washington was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Vequista Sharell Washington was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(lamar county jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1800 block of Jackson Court on Sunday.

According to a press release provided by the Paris Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call around 3:40 p.m. to find a man with lacerations on his hands, arms and the back of his head.

Officers say that Vequista Sharell Washington threw glass pictures frames at the victim before hitting him with a vehicle. Washington was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She is being held in the Lamar County Jail.

