Advertisement

Rival gang shootout in Fort Worth leaves one dead, multiple injured

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Siren on police car flashing, close-up(WEAU)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXII) - Fort Worth Police are investigating a highway shootout between what they say were rival gang members.

On Friday night, officers say two cars with multiple passengers began exchanging gunfire on Southwest Loop 820. Dominick Pines, 19, was killed in the fire-fight and six others were injured, including two innocent bystanders.

One person is listed in critical condition and five have been treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
One dead, one injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash
Nathan Bassett (left) and Amber Campbell (right) were arrested by Denton police after a 30-mile...
Two arrested following pursuit, crash in Gainesville
Man hit, killed crossing Durant highway
Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Wife charged with first degree murder in Ada pastor’s slaying
Another Chickasaw man who's in prison for murder will go to federal court due the McGirt...
Chickasaw man’s murder conviction overturned due to McGirt Supreme Court ruling

Latest News

A fire around noon left a family without a home and destroyed a business along Highway 77.
Multiple structure fires in Davis destroys home and business
Lake Fannin reopened to the public
Lake Fannin reopens to the public
Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he...
Vigil held in Allen in remembrance of slain family
Senators are being scrutinized for buying and selling stocks after a closed-door briefing on...
Daily average of new Oklahoma COVID-19 cases is rising