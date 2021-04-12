Rival gang shootout in Fort Worth leaves one dead, multiple injured

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXII) - Fort Worth Police are investigating a highway shootout between what they say were rival gang members.

On Friday night, officers say two cars with multiple passengers began exchanging gunfire on Southwest Loop 820. Dominick Pines, 19, was killed in the fire-fight and six others were injured, including two innocent bystanders.

One person is listed in critical condition and five have been treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.