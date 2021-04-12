Advertisement

Sections of Crazy Corner in Ada closed for improvements

Crazy corner will undergo improvements for a week beginning Tuesday.
Crazy corner will undergo improvements for a week beginning Tuesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ada will begin making improvements to two sections around Crazy Corner Tuesday.

The northbound lane on Mississippi Ave. and the westbound lane on Arlington St. will be closed at the junction. One lane will remain open on each side, but city officials advise the public to expect delays.

The improvements are scheduled to last for one week.

For more information, contact the Public Works Division at 580-436-6300 x262.

