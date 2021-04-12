Sections of Crazy Corner in Ada closed for improvements

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ada will begin making improvements to two sections around Crazy Corner Tuesday.

The northbound lane on Mississippi Ave. and the westbound lane on Arlington St. will be closed at the junction. One lane will remain open on each side, but city officials advise the public to expect delays.

The improvements are scheduled to last for one week.

For more information, contact the Public Works Division at 580-436-6300 x262.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.