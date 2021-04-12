Vigil held in Allen in remembrance of slain family
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN, Texas (KXII) - A candlelight vigil was in Allen Sunday night in remembrance of a family found dead in a murder-suicide pact between two brothers.
Relatives say the brothers left message suggesting that severe depression led them to create the pact.
Four or their family members were murdered by the brothers, including their parents, sibling and grandmother.
