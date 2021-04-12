Advertisement

Vigil held in Allen in remembrance of slain family

Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he...
Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he and his brother planned to kill their family members and then themselves.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (KXII) - A candlelight vigil was in Allen Sunday night in remembrance of a family found dead in a murder-suicide pact between two brothers.

Relatives say the brothers left message suggesting that severe depression led them to create the pact.

Four or their family members were murdered by the brothers, including their parents, sibling and grandmother.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
One dead, one injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash
Nathan Bassett (left) and Amber Campbell (right) were arrested by Denton police after a 30-mile...
Two arrested following pursuit, crash in Gainesville
Man hit, killed crossing Durant highway
Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Wife charged with first degree murder in Ada pastor’s slaying
Another Chickasaw man who's in prison for murder will go to federal court due the McGirt...
Chickasaw man’s murder conviction overturned due to McGirt Supreme Court ruling

Latest News

A fire around noon left a family without a home and destroyed a business along Highway 77.
Multiple structure fires in Davis destroys home and business
Lake Fannin reopened to the public
Lake Fannin reopens to the public
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Rival gang shootout in Fort Worth leaves one dead, multiple injured
Senators are being scrutinized for buying and selling stocks after a closed-door briefing on...
Daily average of new Oklahoma COVID-19 cases is rising