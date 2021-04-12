Wilson N Jones Medical Center offering Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wilson N Jones Medical Center have a limited supply of Johnson and Johnson vaccines available to the public.
The hospital will have a clinic Tuesday morning from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. The vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccination.
They are located at 500 N. Highland Ave.
