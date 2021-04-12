Woman dies of heart attack during storm Friday

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Over the weekend storms hit across Texoma causing damage at Bonham Trade Days, and even led to a vendor’s death. A witness was there helping vendors secure their inventory.

“It was chaos there were tents flying and merchandise flying everywhere, tables just turning over,” said Bill Pasch, owner of Mish Mash.

At the end of Bonham Trade Days Friday night, most vendors were called back to devastation of their inventory.

“Several vendors lost a lot of merchandise, glassware. Under the pavilion the candle person had all their candle jars smashed,” said Pasch.

Pasch occasionally opens a tent at trade days. This weekend he was just visiting, and helped vendors during the storm. He says one vendor lost more than inventory, her life.

“Everything ended up kind of on top of her. But she got up afterwards and she said she couldn’t breathe. I guess one of her neighbors was a nurse so they got some aspirin, gave her some aspirin, called the EMT’s. Then she didn’t have a pulse anymore when she was sitting there,” said Pasch.

Vendors and organizers say the elderly woman had been a vendor at trade days for a while, selling a wide variety of merchandise. They say she had prior health issues.

Vendors did CPR until EMTs arrived.

“I guess they revived her twice from what I understand but she still passed away,” said Pasch.

City and county officials have not released her name.

“Some of them this is all they have for a living. They go from market to market. And they lose their inventory and it’s a huge setback,” said Pasch.

Pasch says the vendor community helps each other, and many rushed to help recover merchandise and help the woman having a heart attack.

He said the storm hit quickly and without much warning at Fort Inglish, where Bonham Trade Days is held.

“It looked like it was missing. Futurecast showed it was missing and then all of a sudden there it is. You just never know,” said Pasch.

