A few storms overnight, Best chance of rain is Friday

It’s been a day of brisk winds and these will continue overnight at 15 to 25 mph, making it a bit chilly as temperatures drop into the 50s.

We’ll have a Weather Aware for an overnight rain event. Lightning is the primary danger but spotty heavy rainfall is certainly possible as well. Rain tapers off Wednesday morning, another wave arrives Thursday night/Friday with the main rain event of the next seven days. We might get an inch of precip. out of that one.

Looking farther out, the water vapor imagery shows an unusual steering configuration across the U.S. with a large low-pressure area funneling cool air southward for most of the next 10 days. This is far from a typical mid-April pattern.

Here’s the seven day:

Overnight: 50% Showers/storms, breezy and cool

Wednesday: 30% Showers, breezy and cool

Thursday: 20% Showers

Thursday night: 70% Rain/thunderstorms

Friday: 70% Thunderstorms, chilly

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority