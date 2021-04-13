Advertisement

A few storms overnight, Best chance of rain is Friday

Unseasonably cool weather expected through the weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a day of brisk winds and these will continue overnight at 15 to 25 mph, making it a bit chilly as temperatures drop into the 50s.

We’ll have a Weather Aware for an overnight rain event. Lightning is the primary danger but spotty heavy rainfall is certainly possible as well. Rain tapers off Wednesday morning, another wave arrives Thursday night/Friday with the main rain event of the next seven days. We might get an inch of precip. out of that one.

Looking farther out, the water vapor imagery shows an unusual steering configuration across the U.S. with a large low-pressure area funneling cool air southward for most of the next 10 days. This is far from a typical mid-April pattern.

Here’s the seven day:

Overnight: 50% Showers/storms, breezy and cool

Wednesday: 30% Showers, breezy and cool

Thursday: 20% Showers

Thursday night: 70% Rain/thunderstorms

Friday: 70% Thunderstorms, chilly

Saturday:  Partly to mostly cloudy

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

Blake Shelton catches massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Blake Shelton reels in massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Weekend storms in Texoma caused damage at Bonham Trade Days, and even led to a vendor’s death.
Woman dies of heart attack during storm Friday
Life sentence handed down in 2017 Denison murder case
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Man severely injured protecting baby in Caney wreck
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says the 2020 Supreme Court ruling in McGirt has wreaked havoc in...
Gov. Stitt says he wants to take a case to the Supreme Court to amend or overturn McGirt

Latest News

KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow
Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast