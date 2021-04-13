Advertisement

Alex Stephenson leaves Dodd City for Brock

By David Reed
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Dodd City state championship winning girls basketball coach Alex Stephenson is heading to Brock to take over the Lady Eagles basketball program.

Stephenson leaves quite a legacy at Dodd City that includes four state tournament appearances and the 2021 state championship.

Stephenson led Dodd City’s program for eight years, turning out several college level basketball players and ending with the Class A state championship.

“I have been so blessed to be in this area for so long,” Stephenson said. “We will miss it.”

