Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pauses administration in Texas and Oklahoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The FDA has paused all distribution of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after reports of deadly blood clots occurring just days after receiving the vaccine.

According to an official statement from the CDC and FDA, a rare and severe type of blood clot has been reported in six women in the United States after receiving the J&J vaccine, and one of them has died.

Health officials say this symptom appears to be extremely rare, but local health authorities are pausing all J&J vaccines.

“We got a text early this (Tuesday) morning, that the FDA is halting the J&J vaccine for further testing,” said WNJ Nurse Melanie Connelly.

In Grayson County, over 500 single-doses of Johnson & Johnson were available for the public on Tuesday morning.

“We switched gears quickly, changed everything to Moderna- which we already had on hand, and we’ve been giving vaccines all morning,” Connelly said.

Both Texas and Oklahoma are holding off on the J&J vaccine administration.

“We will pause it, we will no longer use it. We won’t destroy it, but will hold it until the FDA completes their research and deems it safe to use again,” said Grayson County Health Authority Director Amanda Ortez.

“I want to stress that this type of adverse administration following the administration of the J&J vaccine is extremely rare, it’s occurred in less than one in every million patients, however the health and safety of Oklahomans is extremely important, and we feel that it is best to pause the distribution in alignment with CDC and FDA’s recommendations,” said Dr. Lance Frye, the Oklahoma Commissioner of Health.

While officials say the deadly blood-clots are rare, health officials encourage anyone who’s received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine recently, to call their healthcare providers.

“Pay attention to your body, you’re your best advocate. If you notice something is wrong, reach out to your primary care provider and let them know that you’ve recently received the J&J vaccine,” said Ortez.

