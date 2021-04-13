Advertisement

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

Musician Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs in East Rutherford, N.J. on Aug. 1, 2019,...
Musician Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs in East Rutherford, N.J. on Aug. 1, 2019, left, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. on Sept. 22, 2019. Jagger and Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.” The duo recorded the song in different studio locations and the lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.”

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” Jagger said in a statement Tuesday. “Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar. It was a lot of fun working with him.”

The duo recorded the song and video in different studio locations — Jagger at home and Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio — and the lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls. Jagger complains: “I’ve got nothing left to wear.”

The song also name-checks Bill Gates, lampoons conspiracy theories and those who deny climate change and gleefully reveals “There’s aliens in the deep state.”

But there seems to be hope. Jagger looks ahead and sees a “garden of earthly delights” when vaccines are administered and lockdown ends.

“Everything’s gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it’ll be a memory/You’re trying to remember to forget.”The song also name-checks Bill Gates, lampoons conspiracy theories and those who deny climate change and gleefully reveals “There’s aliens in the deep state.”

But there seems to be hope. Jagger looks ahead and sees a “garden of earthly delights” when vaccines are administered and lockdown ends.

“Everything’s gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it’ll be a memory/You’re trying to remember to forget.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Shelton catches massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Blake Shelton reels in massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Weekend storms in Texoma caused damage at Bonham Trade Days, and even led to a vendor’s death.
Woman dies of heart attack during storm Friday
Life sentence handed down in 2017 Denison murder case
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Man severely injured protecting baby in Caney wreck
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says the 2020 Supreme Court ruling in McGirt has wreaked havoc in...
Gov. Stitt says he wants to take a case to the Supreme Court to amend or overturn McGirt

Latest News

The FDA has paused all distribution of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,...
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pauses administration in Texas and Oklahoma
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
U.S. Surgeon General
U.S Surgeon General discusses Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
A crowd gathers at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Monday,...
EXPLAINER: How does an officer use a gun instead of a Taser?