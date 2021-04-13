Advertisement

Suspect in custody after chase, manhunt near Davis

A pursuit and manhunt ended just before noon Tuesday outside Davis with the suspect in custody.
A pursuit and manhunt ended just before noon Tuesday outside Davis with the suspect in custody.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A manhunt ended in Murray County just before noon Tuesday.

Authorities there were searching for a man who led Oklahoma troopers on a chase before crashing his truck near a rock quarry and taking off on foot.

He was captured by police just before noon.

It happened on East Colbert Road a few miles southeast of Interstate 35 in Davis.

A heavy police presence is still in the area, and a helicopter was brought in to search for the man.

Truck drivers loading and unloading at the quarry were asked to not leave the area during the search.

No word yet on who the man is or why he was running from troopers.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Shelton catches massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Blake Shelton reels in massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Weekend storms in Texoma caused damage at Bonham Trade Days, and even led to a vendor’s death.
Woman dies of heart attack during storm Friday
Life sentence handed down in 2017 Denison murder case
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Man severely injured protecting baby in Caney wreck
Lake Fannin reopened to the public
Lake Fannin reopens to the public

Latest News

Vaccine
Wilson N. Jones vaccine distribution slimmed down due to Johnson & Johnson rollback
The State of Oklahoma announced Tuesday it was pausing the use of the J&J Janssen vaccine while...
Oklahoma health officials pause distribution of J&J vaccine
The State of Texas announced Tuesday it was pausing the use of the J&J Janssen vaccine while...
Texas heeds call to pause Johnson & Johnson virus shots
Texas House passes broadband internet expansion bill.
Texas House passes broadband expansion bill