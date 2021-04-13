Suspect in custody after chase, manhunt near Davis

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A manhunt ended in Murray County just before noon Tuesday.

Authorities there were searching for a man who led Oklahoma troopers on a chase before crashing his truck near a rock quarry and taking off on foot.

He was captured by police just before noon.

It happened on East Colbert Road a few miles southeast of Interstate 35 in Davis.

A heavy police presence is still in the area, and a helicopter was brought in to search for the man.

Truck drivers loading and unloading at the quarry were asked to not leave the area during the search.

No word yet on who the man is or why he was running from troopers.

