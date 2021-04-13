Advertisement

US investigating possible air bag failures in GM vehicles

A long line of unsold 2021 Silverado pickup truck sits at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov....
A long line of unsold 2021 Silverado pickup truck sits at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. They are among the models being probed for airbag failures.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the air bags may not inflate in a crash on thousands of General Motors vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers nearly 750,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles from the 2020 and 2021 model years. Most are full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.

The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 15 complaints of air bag malfunctions, including six crashes with eight reported injuries. It also has eight field reports.

It says that GM issued a service bulletin to dealers about the problem in March, but there hasn’t been a recall. The bulletin says rust particles can accumulate on a driver’s air bag connection terminal. That can cause the air bag malfunction light to come on, and could stop the air bags from inflating.

The agency says it opened the investigation to figure out how large the problem is and to assess safety issues.

The probe covers Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups as well as Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. Also included are GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs, and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans and XT4 SUVs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend storms in Texoma caused damage at Bonham Trade Days, and even led to a vendor’s death.
Woman dies of heart attack during storm Friday
Blake Shelton catches massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Blake Shelton reels in massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Jury returns guilty verdict in 2017 Denison murder
Lake Fannin reopened to the public
Lake Fannin reopens to the public
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Rival gang shootout in Fort Worth leaves one dead, multiple injured

Latest News

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic
Protesters, including Tristan Love who shed a tear, confronted police over the shooting death...
GRAPHIC: Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun in fatal Minn. encounter
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Attack on Iran’s Natanz plant muddies US-Iran nuclear talks