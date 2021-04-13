Advertisement

Wilson N. Jones vaccine distribution slimmed down due to Johnson & Johnson rollback

Immediate pause in J&J distribution means several hundred less doses are handed out at Tuesday’s hub.
Vaccine
Vaccine(KFYR-TV)
By Jen Phillips
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wilson N. Jones Medical Center still held a free COVID-19 vaccine distribution event Tuesday morning, despite the CDC’s announcement that the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine cannot be handed out until further research is done.

The FDA and CDC made the announcement prior to the doors opening at the hospital that morning.

Melanie Connelly with WNJ says they still had several hundred Moderna vaccines ready and they were able to make the switch before any J & J vaccines were used.

She says they plan to hold on to them until they get word they can resume distributing them.

”If people can’t get out of their car, if they are unable to walk up the steps, we have people that can come out to your car for you. It’s really quick, there’s no lines, we have a good system set up,“ said Connelly. “You come in, fill out your paperwork, get your vaccine, wait 15 minutes, and we monitor you, and we have the capability of taking care of you.”

The hospital will hold another vaccination clinic on Wednesday on the emergency room side of the building from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Shelton catches massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Blake Shelton reels in massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Weekend storms in Texoma caused damage at Bonham Trade Days, and even led to a vendor’s death.
Woman dies of heart attack during storm Friday
Life sentence handed down in 2017 Denison murder case
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Man severely injured protecting baby in Caney wreck
Lake Fannin reopened to the public
Lake Fannin reopens to the public

Latest News

The State of Oklahoma announced Tuesday it was pausing the use of the J&J Janssen vaccine while...
Oklahoma health officials pause distribution of J&J vaccine
The State of Texas announced Tuesday it was pausing the use of the J&J Janssen vaccine while...
Texas heeds call to pause Johnson & Johnson virus shots
A pursuit and manhunt ended just before noon Tuesday outside Davis with the suspect in custody.
Suspect in custody after chase, manhunt near Davis
Texas House passes broadband internet expansion bill.
Texas House passes broadband expansion bill