Wilson N. Jones vaccine distribution slimmed down due to Johnson & Johnson rollback

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wilson N. Jones Medical Center still held a free COVID-19 vaccine distribution event Tuesday morning, despite the CDC’s announcement that the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine cannot be handed out until further research is done.

The FDA and CDC made the announcement prior to the doors opening at the hospital that morning.

Melanie Connelly with WNJ says they still had several hundred Moderna vaccines ready and they were able to make the switch before any J & J vaccines were used.

She says they plan to hold on to them until they get word they can resume distributing them.

”If people can’t get out of their car, if they are unable to walk up the steps, we have people that can come out to your car for you. It’s really quick, there’s no lines, we have a good system set up,“ said Connelly. “You come in, fill out your paperwork, get your vaccine, wait 15 minutes, and we monitor you, and we have the capability of taking care of you.”

The hospital will hold another vaccination clinic on Wednesday on the emergency room side of the building from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

