Ardmore’s Smith signs with Cloud County

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Ardmore basketball star Shakira Smith is headed to Cloud County College in Kansas to continue her playing career. Smith has been a great player for Debra Manley’s team with the Lady Tigers, a steady hand in the backcourt as the point guard, and now she’s ready for that next step.

“I wanted it really bad. It put a lot of stress on me,” said Smith. “I wanted to have a great senior season. I really did that. With COVID, it was kind of rough, but I made it and I am proud.”

