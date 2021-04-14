Carter County school districts joining lawsuit against Oklahoma Board of Education

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Dickson, Lone Grove, and Wilson Public Schools have announced intentions to sue the Oklahoma Board of Education, claiming a funding decision that pushes additional dollars to charter schools was settled unconstitutionally.

In March, the state board of education resolved a four year old lawsuit concerning how charter schools are funded by bringing it to a vote.

The vote barely passed- three to four- and just beforehand, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told the board she didn’t think they had the power to decide.

“Based on legal advice, this violates Oklahoma statute, Oklahoma constitution, and the oath that I swore to uphold when I took office,” Hofmeister said. “And I do not support this nor do I think the board should vote to approve this settlement, which came in yesterday.”

The lawsuit was because charter schools receive state funding, while public schools receive state funding and local funding.

Now that will change.

Lone Grove Superintendent Meri Jayne Miller says its about standing up for public education.

“I just think its important for everyone to understand that this would be your local public schools having to share their local funds such as building funds, state and local revenue, with charter schools.,” Miller said. “So taxpayers would be sharing their money with students that are not even attending school in their local communities.”

“This state board decision to share and distribute the funds equitably with the charter schools it is simply not a fair or constitutional plan,” Miller said.

The Ardmore City Schools superintendent said they will decide whether or not to join the lawsuit next Tuesday at their board meeting.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.