Collinsville community raises money for student-athlete in need

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Collinsville athletic program held a fundraiser for Brendon Grindstaff on Tuesday. Brendon is sophomore at Collinsville who recently had a tumor the size of a lime removed from his brain.

They sold BBQ sandwiches, hot dogs, and cookies to raise money. The community came together and donated nearly $2,500 to the family.

“It’s a tight knit community, we’ve already raised over 6,000 dollars through the school from donations going to Brendon’s family,” said athletic director and baseball coach Garrett Patterson. “You know how small communities are, we just try to help people out when they go through hard times.”

Collinsville High School is still taking donations if you’d like to help out.

