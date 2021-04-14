Crutchfield steps down at ECU

ADA, Okla. - East Central University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Crutchfield announced his resignation in order to take the associate head coaching job at the University of Oregon.”We are thankful for the stability and success Coach Crutchfield brought to our men’s basketball program during what will become remembered as one of the most challenging years in college athletics,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Jeff Williams.

The Tigers went 10-9 in the lone season under Crutchfield, and made it to the second round of the conference tournament.

Max Pendery has been named interim head coach to provide continuity within our men’s basketball program,” added Williams.

