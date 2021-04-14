Advertisement

Crutchfield steps down at ECU

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. - East Central University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Crutchfield announced his resignation in order to take the associate head coaching job at the University of Oregon.”We are thankful for the stability and success Coach Crutchfield brought to our men’s basketball program during what will become remembered as one of the most challenging years in college athletics,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Jeff Williams.

The Tigers went 10-9 in the lone season under Crutchfield, and made it to the second round of the conference tournament.

Max Pendery has been named interim head coach to provide continuity within our men’s basketball program,” added Williams.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Shelton catches massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Blake Shelton reels in massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says the 2020 Supreme Court ruling in McGirt has wreaked havoc in...
Gov. Stitt says he wants to take a case to the Supreme Court to amend or overturn McGirt
Jerry Elders
Suspect in fatal carjacking, shooting of Burleson police officer caught in Gainesville
Life sentence handed down in 2017 Denison murder case
Weekend storms in Texoma caused damage at Bonham Trade Days, and even led to a vendor’s death.
Woman dies of heart attack during storm Friday

Latest News

Ardmore's Shakira Smith signs with Cloud College
Ardmore’s Smith signs with Cloud County
Durant's Lawton and Barraza sign to run college track
Durant duo signs to run college track
Dickson's Parker Garrett signs with Sterling
Dickson’s Garrett signs with Sterling College
Hugo trio sign to play college sports
Hugo trio sign to play at the next level