Despite normal spring, Texas electric grid seeks power boost

ERCOT
ERCOT(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - The electric grid manager for most of Texas has appealed to customers to conserve electricity despite typical spring weather.

Woody Rickerson, vice president of grid planning and operations for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, cites “a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand from a stalled cold front over Texas.”

Most afternoon temperatures ahead of the front were in the upper 70s and 80s and the 50s and 60s behind it.

Rickerson said no power outages were expected but wanted to act as a precaution.

ERCOT previously came under fire after it was accused of mismanaging its resources in preparing for the historic freeze in February that killed more than 100 people.

