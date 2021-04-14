Dickson’s Garrett signs with Sterling College

DICKSON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Dickson Lady Comets golfer Parker Garrett signs her letter of intent to play college golf at Sterling College in Kansas. Garrett has been a big part of the Dickson golf team, and she says that she just knew that Sterling was the right place for her.

“I really connected with their coach. He had a similar back story as me,” said Garrett. “I thought that was a really big thing for me, going almost six hours away, I really needed to feel comfortable on the campus. To really connect with the coach was a very big thing for me.”

