Dickson’s Garrett signs with Sterling College

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKSON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Dickson Lady Comets golfer Parker Garrett signs her letter of intent to play college golf at Sterling College in Kansas. Garrett has been a big part of the Dickson golf team, and she says that she just knew that Sterling was the right place for her.

“I really connected with their coach. He had a similar back story as me,” said Garrett. “I thought that was a really big thing for me, going almost six hours away, I really needed to feel comfortable on the campus. To really connect with the coach was a very big thing for me.”

