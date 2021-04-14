Advertisement

Durant duo signs to run college track

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - There were two signings at Durant High School Wednesday. Maci Lawton is headed up to Ada to run track for the East Central Lady Tigers after a great running career in Durant.

Alfonso Barraza will run track and cross country at N.C.T.C. in Gainesville, both are excited about the next chapter.

“It’s pretty close to home, and it’s a pretty small school,” said Lawton. “That’s really where I wanted to go. It’s a pretty good school for me I think.”

“It’s amazing knowing that all 6 years of hard work that I’ve put in day in and day out is finally all paying off,” said Barraza. “Not having to pay for college, and provide for my family for once.”

