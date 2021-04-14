Advertisement

Funeral to be held for fallen officer, daughter killed in Whitesboro crash

Det. K.C. Robinson is one of three people that lost their lives in the horrendous Whitesboro...
Det. K.C. Robinson is one of three people that lost their lives in the horrendous Whitesboro crash.(Tioga Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROSPER, Texas (KXII) - Officer KC Robinson and his 6-year-old daughter, Brynlee, will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Prosper will host the services.

Robinson and his daughter were killed in multi-car crash in Whitesboro last Monday.

Robinson’s wife, Lauren Robinson, was in critical condition but Celina Police say she is out of the hospital and is home recovering from her injuries.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Shelton catches massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Blake Shelton reels in massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says the 2020 Supreme Court ruling in McGirt has wreaked havoc in...
Gov. Stitt says he wants to take a case to the Supreme Court to amend or overturn McGirt
Weekend storms in Texoma caused damage at Bonham Trade Days, and even led to a vendor’s death.
Woman dies of heart attack during storm Friday
Life sentence handed down in 2017 Denison murder case
Ckyelynn Cobb writes on a birthday balloon in August to have it found 10 months later 60 miles...
Message on balloon found 10 months later to grant a birthday wish

Latest News

Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral,...
Suspect caught, manhunt underway in Gainesville for another in shooting of Burleson police officer
Alex Lyon is custody following manhunt.
Suspect in custody after chase, manhunt near Davis
In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, file photo, protesters surround a truck shortly before it drove...
Oklahoma Legislature OKs bill to crack down on protesters
Wilson police are investigating after a home near Highway 70-A and 10th Street exploded Tuesday...
Police, fire marshal investigating house explosion in Wilson