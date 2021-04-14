Funeral to be held for fallen officer, daughter killed in Whitesboro crash

PROSPER, Texas (KXII) - Officer KC Robinson and his 6-year-old daughter, Brynlee, will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Prosper will host the services.

Robinson and his daughter were killed in multi-car crash in Whitesboro last Monday.

Robinson’s wife, Lauren Robinson, was in critical condition but Celina Police say she is out of the hospital and is home recovering from her injuries.

