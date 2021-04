DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson softball pitcher Zoe Lott has won N.T.J.C.A.C. pitcher of the week honors for the 2nd week in a row. Lott picked up a pair of wins, struck out 8 batters over 13 innings, and only allowed one earned run. She also homered on offense.

