Hugo trio sign to play at the next level

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - A trio of Hugo Buffaloes are headed to the next level. Multi-sport athlete Kris Akins signed with U.C.O. to play football. Basketball standout Treyvon Brown will play his college hoops at Seminole state, and big man Dawson Bostic will also join the Trojans basketball team.

“I’ve been dreaming about this ever since I was little,” said Bostic. “I’m glad that I can make things happen now.”

“It’s a big blessing. I’m thankful for it,” said Akins. “I’m thankful for all my coaches that pushed me this far to make it here.”

“I think the coaching staff and their players, and the school will push me to be a better player,” said Brown. “Make me a better person, so I think that is the best fit.”

