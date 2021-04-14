Impounding begins at new Fannin County lake

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A new Texoma lake is near completion. Wednesday the North Texas Municipal Water District began pumping water into the new Bois d’Arc lake in Fannin County. Crews are working hard to finish the lake’s 2 mile long dam.

“We’re now capturing water in the lake, allowing the lake to fill,” said Jeff McKito, Public Relations Specialist for North Texas Municipal Water District.

A project in the making now for 3 years.

“It’s a major milestone because it puts us one step closer to being able to provide water to our member and customer cities,” said McKito.

Wednesday North Texas Municipal Water District began impounding water into Bois d’Arc lake in Fannin County. It’s the first major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years.

“Bois d’Arc lake will be about 16,641 acres. That’s approximately 26 square miles, roughly the size of the city of Allen, which is one of our member cities,” said McKito.

Its primary purpose: a source of drinking water for the district, which includes Grayson, Lamar, and Fannin counties, plus several more in the DFW area. It’ll serve a population of 1.8 million people, which is expected to nearly double by 2050.

“Bois d’Arc lake is a critical portion of that in order to bring the water that we need for our customers,” said McKito.

It will also serve as a new recreation hub.

“Just because impoundment has begun doesn’t mean that the work is finished,” said McKito.

The dam will be 2 miles long and 90 feet tall. They don’t know yet when the new lake will be opened to the public.

“We’re working on the new water treatment plant, just outside the city of Leonard, the pipeline that runs from the lake into our regional connection system, the boat ramps, the lake operation center. All of those things are still underway. By the end of this year, we expect to have all the construction in the dam area complete,” said McKito.

The lake will be filled by Bois d’Arc creek, Honey Grove creek, and mother nature.

“Potentially it could take months or years honestly. We really don’t know how long it’s going to take to fill the lake. It will depend on how much rainfall we get in the Bois d’Arc lake water shed,” said McKito.

