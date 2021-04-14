Marshall Co. fire burning for two days ‘under control’, cause being called ‘suspicious’

MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) - A fire that burned between 50 and 100 acres of Army Corp of Engineers property from 7 pm Monday to around 10 Tuesday in Madill by SH-199 is “under control.”

“There were some structures that were in jeopardy over on the east side earlier in the day,” said Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney. “There are gas pipelines all over this whole area, so that has been a concern of ours we have been monitoring very closely with the gas companies.”

Chaney said stopping the burn with the pipelines running throughout the property was “critical.”

“We have bulldozers back there cutting a firebreak through it but there’s no way for us to get back in there,” Chaney said. “It’s just one of those things where lots of different agencies came together to get this under control.”

Chaney said the firebreaks are meant to slow, and hopefully stop the spread of the fire he said was growing steadily throughout the day.

Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman called the cause of the fire “suspicious” noting that since a nearby dam flooded the area more arson fires have been popping up in the dry brush. Since the fire started on corp property, and the corps chief said they haven’t conducted any controlled burn training this week at the location off SH-199.

Diana Stewart was camping near a river bank near the area where the fires were burning all week.

“I saw smoke yesterday and I just thought it was a campfire,” Stewart said. “There’s been a few people out here but I haven’t seen them start any fires or anything.”

Chaney could not confirm if a person started the fire.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.