Message on balloon found 10 months later to grant a birthday wish

CADDO, Oklahoma (KXII) - 5- year- old Ckyelynn Cobb released a balloon in August for her birthday, a day she shared with her late great grandfather.

This was the first one she would spend without him, since he died in December of 2019.

10 months later, on Easter Sunday, Debbie Ross and her family found Ckyelynn’s message in the sky in Ada, Oklahoma.

She called Ckyelynn’s family to return the balloon, and today she dropped off her birthday present.

“My goal in it all is to show her that even on a hard day, even if it’s her birthday to still find something to smile about,” Ckyelynn Mom Summer Cobb said.

Ckyelynn Cobb’s family wanted to do something big for her on her first birthday without her “papa”, the man who made the day even more special because he shared it with her.

“That’s his, that’s his baby so the first year that he passed away we decided that we wanted to do something special for both of them,” Cobb said.

Sky’s great-grandmother thought of the idea to release 50 balloons on her birthday, August 10th, and write on five of them what she wanted for her birthday and her address.

Knowing there was no guarantee they’d ever hear anything from them.

“She said well it’s kinda like message in a bottle only it’s message on a mylar,” Founder of the balloon Debbie Wall said.

Debbie Wall and her family found the balloon on her ranch on Easter Weekend, 10 months after the balloons were released, and over 50 miles away.

She said they are a spiritual family and thought this was a sign of God to help out and buy a birthday gift for Sky, and also for her siblings.

“Oh it was so much fun, in fact went to Walmart cause we wanted to get the whole family gifts not just Sky,” Wall said.

This was the first time Sky has ever ridden a bike and when we asked her how she felt, well she took off with excitement.

Ckyelynn’s mom, Summer said she hasn’t seen Sky smile that much in over a year and that this bike brought her so much joy.

