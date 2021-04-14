NexGen9-1-1 aimed at making Texas communities safer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The final steps towards upgrading one Texoma region’s emergency communications software are right around the corner, with new updates going into effect this fall- all aimed at making local communities safer.

“Try to stay focused, try to stay calm, be the calming voice at the end of the line when someone’s calling,” said Sherman Police Telecommunications Officer Lisa Owens. “Because when someone is telling you about their loved one, you wanna be as helpful as possible.”

The Sherman Police department is one of many agencies joining a new Emergency Services IP Network. With this transition, the new system, known as ESInet, will allow for more communication.

“So, sometimes people call in, and they need assistance for someone who isn’t immediately here in Sherman” said Sherman PD Telecommunications Officer Leland Booher. “This new technology will allow us to get help to the people regardless of where they’re at.”

“We will be able to communicate with everyone, instead of just our network,” said TCOG 9-1-1 Program Manager Beth Eggar. She says this project has been unfolding in stages and with Text-to-911 already in action, she says this latest upgrade will enhance the safety of the community.

“It’s exciting to see where the technology is taking us and anything that’s beneficial to help the community and get help quicker, we’re all for. This is going to get help quicker,” Eggar said.

Just last week, Denison approved the equipment needed, making them the final partner to join in.

With NextGen9-1-1, emergency calls can be routed around the state, to help someone in need, wherever they may be.

