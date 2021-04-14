Advertisement

Oklahoma Legislature OKs bill to crack down on protesters

In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, file photo, protesters surround a truck shortly before it drove through the group injuring several on Interstate 244 in Tulsa, Okla. The group was protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25 and commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.(Source: Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Senate has passed a Republican-backed bill that seeks to crack down on protesters.

The bill passed Wednesday would increase penalties for blocking roadways and grant immunity to motorists who kill or injure rioters.

The measure now heads to the governor’s desk. The bill’s author Sen. Rob Standridge says the bill was prompted mostly by an incident in Tulsa last summer in which a pickup truck drove through a crowd gathered on a Tulsa interstate while protesting the death of George Floyd.

Several people were injured, but the driver wasn’t charged.

