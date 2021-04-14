Police, fire marshal investigating house explosion in Wilson

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Wilson police are investigating after a home near Highway 70-A and 10th Street exploded Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbor said she heard a loud boom around 4 or 5 p.m., and then saw smoke billowing out of the back of the house.

Police said the fire appeared to start in the kitchen, but won’t know more until the fire marshal arrives.

According to police, no one was home at the time.

Wilson police declined to comment whether or not the fire was suspicious.

