Advertisement

Study: Leaving middle seat open on planes reduces COVID exposure risk

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – The risk of COVID-19 exposure was reduced up to 57% when middle seats were left empty on planes, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Scientists said it’s important to recognize their study addresses only exposure and not transmission.

More tests are needed to determine the risk of the virus possibly being transmitted and causing illness on planes, according to researchers.

The analysis did not measure the impact of wearing masks, which is currently required on flights.

New guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves but travel still isn’t recommended because of rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Shelton catches massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Blake Shelton reels in massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says the 2020 Supreme Court ruling in McGirt has wreaked havoc in...
Gov. Stitt says he wants to take a case to the Supreme Court to amend or overturn McGirt
Weekend storms in Texoma caused damage at Bonham Trade Days, and even led to a vendor’s death.
Woman dies of heart attack during storm Friday
Life sentence handed down in 2017 Denison murder case
Ckyelynn Cobb writes on a birthday balloon in August to have it found 10 months later 60 miles...
Message on balloon found 10 months later to grant a birthday wish

Latest News

Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral,...
Suspect caught, manhunt underway in Gainesville for another in shooting of Burleson police officer
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Chauvin trial expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart rhythm problem
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘Red’ states on U.S. electoral map lagging on vaccinations