Suspect caught, manhunt underway in Gainesville for another in shooting of Burleson police officer

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - One suspect was arrested and another remains at large in Gainesville after a police officer was shot and a woman was killed in a carjacking in Burleson Wednesday morning.

Gainesville Police said Wednesday afternoon there was a heavy police presence in the 800 block of South Weaver Street near Shadowood Lane.

Officers said this was related to a manhunt for a suspect that Burleson Police say may have killed a woman during a carjacking and shot a Burleson police officer multiple times during a traffic stop early this mornings.

Police have one suspect, Jerry Elders. 39, in custody but are currently searching for at least one other suspect.

Police are asking people to stay clear of this area and report any suspicious activity to them.

Police say the officer shot was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks, including last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

