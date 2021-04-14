Suspect caught, manhunt underway in Gainesville for another in shooting of Burleson police officer

#stayaway There is a heavy police presence in the area of 800 South Weaver Street and Shadowood Lane relating to the... Posted by Gainesville Texas Police Department on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - One suspect was arrested and another remains at large in Gainesville after a police officer was shot and a woman was killed in a carjacking in Burleson Wednesday morning.

Gainesville Police said Wednesday afternoon there was a heavy police presence in the 800 block of South Weaver Street near Shadowood Lane.

Officers said this was related to a manhunt for a suspect that Burleson Police say may have killed a woman during a carjacking and shot a Burleson police officer multiple times during a traffic stop early this mornings.

At 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, a Burleson Police officer made a traffic stop in the 1100-block is Hillside Drive. During the traffic stop the officer was shot multiple times. The officer was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is unknown. — Burleson Police (@BurlesonPolice) April 14, 2021

Police have one suspect, Jerry Elders. 39, in custody but are currently searching for at least one other suspect.

UPDATE: 2pm April 14

Suspect Jerry Don Elders is in police custody. Apprehended in Gainesville, TX. https://t.co/taqgIlM1za — Burleson Police (@BurlesonPolice) April 14, 2021

Police are asking people to stay clear of this area and report any suspicious activity to them.

Police say the officer shot was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks, including last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

