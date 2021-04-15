Bonham softball duo headed to Austin College

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Two Bonham softball players have signed to play at Austin College.

Chyrsi Hemby and Joli Kirkpatrick each signed with the ‘Roos on Thursday afternoon. They are excited about the chance to play college softball and continue their playing time together.

“It’s great,” Hemby said. “It’s nice to know where I’m going now and know that I’m going to get a great education at Austin College and play the sport I love.”

“It’s been crazy,” Kirkpatrick said. “It happened pretty fast, honestly, but it’s been good.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.