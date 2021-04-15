Carter County syphilis cases increase nearly 1000% in past four years

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Health Department says over the past year while the coronavirus pandemic has been going on, they’ve also been working another disease outbreak of syphilis.

Syphilis has gone up nearly 1000% in Carter County since 2018.

It can be serious, but after blood tests the disease can be treated and cured with antibiotics.

Carter County Health Department District 8 director Mendy Spohn said one reason the health department is worried is because many of the infected people are women of childbearing age.

“That can result in some very serious outcomes. Should someone become pregnant while they’re infected with syphilis. they can pass that on to their children,” Spohn said. “So far in this outbreak, we’ve had ten babies born with syphilis and four of those were stillbirths.”

Spohn said one of the major risk factors in getting the disease is exchanging sex for drugs.

She said having protected sex reduces risk significantly.

You can get a free “brown bag” of condoms at your local Oklahoma health department.

