Advertisement

City of Hugo holds downtown beautification day

By Emily Tabar
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - This afternoon the city of Hugo beautified its downtown area with a spring clean up day.

The Hugo Chamber of Commerce planned the event.

Where groups like the Iris Club, Victory Life Church, and Choctaw County inmates gathered with other community members to trim bushes, plant new flowers, and weed-eat around downtown.

Organizer Jay Hinds says it’s something she takes pride in being part of.

“Everybody wants where they live to be nice. It’s just enjoyable, it’s getting with a good group of people and having a good time. It’s a beautiful day and what better way to spend it?” said Hinds.

They hold a beautification day twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Elders
Suspect in fatal carjacking, shooting of Burleson police officer caught in Gainesville
Third man killed in Whitesboro car wreck remembered by his daughters
Third man killed in Whitesboro crash identified and remembered by family
Wednesday the North Texas Municipal Water District began pumping water into the new Bois d’Arc...
Impounding begins at new Fannin County lake
An officer was shot multiple times Wednesday during a traffic stop in Burleson, Texas, police...
1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting
Ckyelynn Cobb writes on a birthday balloon in August to have it found 10 months later 60 miles...
Message on balloon found 10 months later to grant a birthday wish

Latest News

Hundreds of community members from across Texoma gathered in Celina Thursday, to honor a fallen...
Community members gather to say goodbye to fallen Celina officer and his daughter
Thomas, born in Hugo, was honored today by the city with a musical tribute.
City honors Hugo native B.J. Thomas with tribute
After the many grass fires Love County Volunteer Firefighters worked last season, Marietta High...
Marietta students collect 1,577 cases of water for Love County fire depts
The Carter County Health Department says over the past year while the coronavirus pandemic has...
Carter County syphilis cases increase nearly 1000% in past four years