City of Hugo holds downtown beautification day

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - This afternoon the city of Hugo beautified its downtown area with a spring clean up day.

The Hugo Chamber of Commerce planned the event.

Where groups like the Iris Club, Victory Life Church, and Choctaw County inmates gathered with other community members to trim bushes, plant new flowers, and weed-eat around downtown.

Organizer Jay Hinds says it’s something she takes pride in being part of.

“Everybody wants where they live to be nice. It’s just enjoyable, it’s getting with a good group of people and having a good time. It’s a beautiful day and what better way to spend it?” said Hinds.

They hold a beautification day twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

