Community members gather to say goodbye to fallen Celina officer and his daughter

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Hundreds of community members from across Texoma gathered in Celina Thursday, to honor a fallen police officer and his daughter.

The two were killed in a chain reaction crash in early April, and after days of mourning the community was finally able to say their goodbyes.

“Brynlee was always the one who came in smiling, and cheerful,” said Karate instructor Haleigh Arnold-Black.

“(We) Never missed a beat. Anything happening, KC was there,” best friend Ian Oden said.

The memorial service was held at the Prestonwood, Baptist Church in Prosper, where community members said their goodbyes to fallen Celina officer KC Robinson, and his 6-year-old daughter, Brynlee.

“This was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” Oden said.

Sherman Police officer Ian Oden was one of Robinson’s best friends. The two met in high school, and the friendship carried on into their adulthood.

“Captain America was his guy- it’s who he was.” Oden said. “And so today, I wore this. (Captain America T-shirt.)”

Brynlee’s Karate Instructor Haleigh Arnold-Black says she was an outstanding student. She says she didn’t know that Brynlee’s recent karate match, would be her last.

“Today, (Thursday, April 15) Arnold’s Marshal Arts School has decided to promote Brynlee to honorary Black Belt,” said Arnold-Black.

As law enforcement agencies from across the state gathered, the rain began to fall outside. Something both Oden, and Arnold-Black agree was KC and Brynlee, showering them with love.

