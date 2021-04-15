Advertisement

Disney cancels US cruise line sailings through June

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney Cruise Line is suspending all U.S. departures through June 2021 and European sailings through Oct. 9.

Disney said it’s working with American officials in “resuming operations.”

Customers impacted by the latest cancellations who paid for their reservation in full will be offered either cruise credit to be used for a future journey or a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Elders
Suspect in fatal carjacking, shooting of Burleson police officer caught in Gainesville
Third man killed in Whitesboro car wreck remembered by his daughters
Third man killed in Whitesboro crash identified and remembered by family
Wednesday the North Texas Municipal Water District began pumping water into the new Bois d’Arc...
Impounding begins at new Fannin County lake
An officer was shot multiple times Wednesday during a traffic stop in Burleson, Texas, police...
1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting
Ckyelynn Cobb writes on a birthday balloon in August to have it found 10 months later 60 miles...
Message on balloon found 10 months later to grant a birthday wish

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Daunte Wright family calls for stiffer charge against ex-cop
Daunte Wright's aunt holds up photos of taser and a gun, asks if they can get a conviction
Family of Daunte Wright wants justice
In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back...
Former VP Pence undergoes surgery to implant pacemaker
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago releases video of fatal police shooting of 13-year-old boy