ECTOR, Texas (KXII) - A boil order in Ector has been lifted after about a week on unclean drinking water.

The city of Ector lifted the boil order Tuesday after many of their residents were without clean drinking water. Some did not have water at all.

For more information, contact the city of Ector at 903-961-2495

