Marietta students collect 1,577 cases of water for Love County fire depts

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - After the many grass fires Love County Volunteer Firefighters worked last season, Marietta High School students wanted to give back. They made a competition between grade levels to collect the most water to donate to the fire departments.

Students said it started off slow.

“The freshmen were smack talking so the sophomores had to step up and beat them,” sophomore Gracelynn Rodriguez said.

Students called local businesses to ask for donations and pooled their own money to buy cases of water until the competition ended Thursday morning.

The freshmen collected the most, but the whole school-around three hundred students- collected 1,577 total cases of bottled water.

“It was a good game with the sophomores, but we’re really proud that we were able to raise that much,” freshman Yesenia Salazar said. “The fire fighters are very helpful to our community, so this is probably the least we could do for them.”

Student council advisor Becky Jones said the water will help refresh the volunteers without having to spend their own money.

“When they’re on fires, they have rehab stations that are set up for the firefighters as they’re fighting to go get water and snacks and stuff, so this will help with that,” Jones said.

Jones said she was amazed by how successful students were.

“The students really stepped up and surprised us honestly,” Jones said. “They gave it their all. They hustled, they battled it out and we’re just really proud of them.”

Student council Advisor Jessica Wolfe said what didn’t come as a surprise was the students’ generosity.

“We’ve got some really great young people moving up, and once they get out into the community as adults or they go out into the world, they’re gonna be ready to help where they can.,” Wolfe said.

