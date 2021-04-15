Quilts of Valor Foundation honors Ardmore veterans by supplying them with handmade quilts

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma chapter of Quilts of Valor, a national nonprofit, recognized World War II and Korean War veterans in Ardmore Wednesday by giving each one a new source of comfort, a handmade quilt.

“We want them to know that we really do appreciate the sacrifice they made for this country’s way of life and we want them to know it,” said Donna McCormack, Oklahoma state coordinator for the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

McCormack said each quilt is made by a volunteer living in Oklahoma, Minnesota and North Dakota. It takes days and even months to make sure no two are alike.

“The quilts are not mass made, they are made one at a time by volunteers all hand made. We don’t order these from anywhere, we make these all ourselves,” said McCormack.

Veterans honored Wednesday include Billy Carter, a World War II airmen who enlisted in 1940. His niece, Sharon Wood said she came from Lubbock, Texas to see him be recognized.

“I Think it’s a wonderful idea. When I first heard about it, all of these people are making a lot of quilts to do and the time and energy put into this means a lot to us,” said Wood.

McCormack said she plans to come back to the Ardmore Veteran Center and honor Vietnam and Desert Storm veterans next.

“I understand I can’t do my normal, hug them all, but if I had my way, I would hug everyone,” said McCormack.

McCormack said anyone wanting more information regarding requesting a quilt or donating money or supplies to contact the Oklahoma Quilts of Valor or her email, donna.mccormack@qovf.org.

