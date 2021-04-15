Third man killed in Whitesboro crash identified and remembered by family

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Daughters of Ruben Ramirez talk about their father who died in the fatal car wreck as they were on their way to see their mom who passed just hours before

The sisters recalled all the fun memories that they shared with their father and mother who both passed away last Monday.

“He loved us a lot, he was hard on us but he loved us. And he you know, he was very strong with his faith too, and that’s something he taught us girls and my brothers to keep our faith and keep a strong,” Ruben Rabirez daughter Serena Ramirez said.

Serena said it’s been difficult since the day she and her siblings lost both parents just hours a part.

Ruben was one of three people who died in a car crash last monday in Whitesboro.

He was headed to his ex wife Tracy Leigh Ramirez’ house, after she had been found dead in her bed that morning by their oldest daughter.

“It just it felt unreal it feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from. It’s really difficult like I still can’t really believe it like it just feels like any second I’m going to wake up but unfortunately that’s not the case,” Serena said.

The couple had the three girls together, and Ruben had three kids from a different marriage, the youngest of which was in the car with him when it crashed.

The kids said she is still recovering from her injuries, but they’re trying to keep their mind on happier times.

“Every once in a while he would want us girls to record a little song with him, it was really nice,” Ruben Ramirez daughter Bethany Ramirez said.

“My dad would always be a goofball and crack a smile and make silly faces at people and my mom would get embarrassed and start laughing really loudly and then so everybody would look at us and we were just one big goofy happy family,” Ruben Ramirez daughter Cassandra said.

The daughters said that even though their parents were divorced, they remained best friends.

“it’s going to be hard to go on without them but we are strong, we have each other and we are going to make it through this,” Serena said.

There’s a fundraiser for the family to help with medical bills, memorial services, and housing expenses that you can find here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.