Trooper injured in mass shooting is being released from hospital

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in serious but stable condition according to DPS
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KXII) - A DPS trooper injured by a mass shooting suspect in Bryan is being released from an Austin hospital and flown to his home in Madisonville.

Trooper Juan Tovar was injured last Thursday while trying to arrest Larry Bollin, 27, after the mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

One man was killed in the shooting. Five others were wounded.

Bollin’s lawyer says that his client was bullied by his ex-coworkers, which prompted the shooting spree.

Bollin in being held in the Brazos County jail on charges of murder, attempted capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

